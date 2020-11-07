Spurt in Covid cases in Srikakulam district

Srikakulam: Covid cases are increasing in Srikakulam district with each passing day due to the failure of the people to follow Covid guidelines.

The total cases in the district increased to 44,757 on Friday. During the last 24 hours, 117 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the district. The onset of winter and rise in functions seem to be contributing to the spread of virus.

In Ponduru mandal, 43 covid positive cases have been reported in one day while in Meliaputti mandal seven cases were recorded.

"We are monitoring the cases regularly by creating awareness among people," said district surveillance officer (DSO) for covid cases, Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.

People need to follow Covid protocols strictly to prevent the spread of Covid, he added.