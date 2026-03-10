Sri City celebrates Int’l Women’s Day

Sri City: Sri City and its industrial units marked International Women’s Day with spirited celebrations on Monday, honouring women’s contributions across socio economic, scientific, administrative, and industrial fields. The events highlighted their vital role in the workforce and applauded their dedication.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy extended greetings to women workforce, noting that their growing participation reflects India’s social transformation as women move beyond traditional boundaries to achieve economic independence.

Programmes were hosted across Sri City’s industrial units, including Rockworth, Brakes India, Havells, Zen Linen, Encase Packaging, Panasonic, the Security Wing, and several others, adding vibrancy to Women’s Day celebrations.

At Havells, CSR Director Nireesha Sannareddy and Sub Inspector Priyanka took part in the celebrations.