Sri City MD appointed Chairman of ASSOCHAM national council on SEZs

Sri City: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has constituted its National Council on Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and Industrial Zones for 2026–27 with Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy as the Chairman of the Council.

The leadership team includes co-chairmen Dr LB Singhal, former Zonal Development Commissioner of Noida Special Economic Zone, and Hitender Mehta, Managing Partner of Centrum Legal and author of Law & Practice Relating to Special Economic Zones.

The Council’s formation was announced by ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K Minda on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sannareddy said he was honoured to lead the Council at a time when India is reviewing and reshaping its SEZ framework. He said the Council would work closely with government and industry stakeholders to strengthen SEZs and promote them as drivers of investment, exports and industrial growth in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Dr Sannareddy had earlier served as Chairman of ASSOCHAM’s National Council on SEZs from 2016 for nearly a decade. He was also the founding chairman of ASSOCHAM’s Southern Regional Council, a position he held for about ten years starting in 2010. Dr LB Singhal noted that the SEZ scheme has completed two decades since the enactment of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, and said this was an appropriate time to review the framework to improve its integration with the domestic economy.

Hitender Mehta said the Council’s formation comes at an important stage as India works on the proposed SEZ 2.0 policy framework and considers wider reforms to strengthen the SEZ policy ecosystem.