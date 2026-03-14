Sri City showcases HVAC manufacturing strength

Sri City, fast emerging as India’s ‘Cooling City’ with a concentration of leading air-conditioner manufacturers, is participating in ACREX India 2026 being held in Mumbai from March 12–14. A strong contingent of Sri City-based AC manufacturers and supply chain partners is also exhibiting at the event, reaffirming the city’s growing prominence as a major Air Conditioning, Heating, Ventilation and Refrigeration (HVAC&R) manufacturing destination.

Organised by the Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE), ACREX India is South Asia’s leading exhibition for HVAC&R sector. At its pavilion, Sri City showcased its plug-and-play infrastructure, port-led logistics advantage, skilled workforce and seamless connectivity — factors that have enabled it to attract nearly all major AC brands operating in India.

Sri City hosts leading companies such as Daikin, LG Electronics, Blue Star, Havells, Amber Enterprises, Hisense, Thermax, and Carrier, among others. Supporting them are 32 component supplier firms, including Nidec, Panasonic Life Solutions, and Adela Electricals, and others.

Sharing his views, Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy said, “ACREX India 2026 provides an excellent platform to showcase Sri City’s integrated HVAC ecosystem and deepen industry partnerships.