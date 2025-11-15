Sri City showcases Indo-Japanese industrial synergies

Sri City: At the 30th CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, the session on ‘Japan–India Partnership’ highlighted the growing industrial collaboration between the two nations.

Minister for Industries & Commerce T G Bharath delivered the keynote address, while Japanese Ambassador H E ONO Keiichi spoke on Japan’s expanding role in India’s industrial growth

Sri City Founder Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy, participated as a panelist and presented Sri City as India’s second-largest Japanese Industrial Township. He noted that the dedicated Japanese Enclave hosts over 35 companies with investments exceeding Rs 20,000 crore and more than 20,000 direct jobs.

He also highlighted Sri City’s robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and strong links with Chennai’s industrial corridor as key enablers for Japanese investments. Dr. Sannareddy emphasised that Sri City exemplifies trust, technology, and execution in sustainable industrial development. He also mentioned the Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) as a vital initiative for training youth to Japanese manufacturing standards.

The Sri City exhibition stall drew wide attention with digital displays, 3D models, and a showcase of “Made @ Sri City” products, including FMCG goods, automobile components, AC units, wheelchairs, and Isuzu vehicles. Diplomats, ministers, and industry leaders praised Sri City’s integrated industrial ecosystem and design excellence.