Sri Kapileswara Swamy annual fete from Feb 8-17: TTD

Tirupati: The annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kapileswara Swamy at Tirupati will be conducted in a grand manner from February 08 to 17, said TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam.

The JEO reviewed the arrangements for the Brahmotsavams along with officials concerned at Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the JEO said that Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam will be performed on February 04 ahead of the annual Brahmotsavams, and instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements accordingly.

He also directed that Annaprasadam and Badam Milk should be supplied uninterruptedly to the large number of devotees expected on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri on February 15.

The JEO instructed the officials to organize devotional and spiritual music programmes to attract devotees.

He further directed that the temple pushkarini should be kept clean and spruce up the temple with attractive painting, rangoli decorations besides illumination and floral arrangements.

He instructed the concerned officials to carry out repairs to the temple vahanams, strengthen the queue lines, and erect arches at major junctions in Tirupati city.

The JEO emphasized that all arrangements such as temporary shelters (choultries), drinking water and Annaprasadam should be completed in advance to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience during the Brahmotsavams.

He also stressed giving top priority to sanitation and deploying additional staff as required.

Later, he inspected the ongoing development works at the temple and the queue lines, and gave several valuable suggestions to the officials.

Temple priests, Temple Special Officer Phani Kumar Naidu, Transport Wing GM Sesha Reddy, Garden Superintendent Srinivasulu, EE Mallikarjunprasad, Annaprasadam Deputy EO Selvam, Temple Superintendent Chandrasekhar, and other officials participated.