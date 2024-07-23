  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala

Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala
x
Highlights

HH Sri 1008 Sri Sujayanidhi Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Sripadaraja Mutt, Mulbagal, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.

Tirumala: HH Sri 1008 Sri Sujayanidhi Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Sripadaraja Mutt, Mulbagal, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.

He was received at the sacred fig tree located near Old Annaprasadam complex as per the temple traditional honours. Later, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahmam and others welcomed the Seer, while priests took the Pontiff to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple with Isthikapal honours. Temple DeputyEO Lokanatham, Peishkar Srihari,Parpatheyadar Umamaheswwara Reddy and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X