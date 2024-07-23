Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala

Tirumala: HH Sri 1008 Sri Sujayanidhi Teertha Swamiji, Peetadhipathi of Sri Sripadaraja Mutt, Mulbagal, offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday.

He was received at the sacred fig tree located near Old Annaprasadam complex as per the temple traditional honours. Later, TTD EO J Syamala Rao, JEO Veerabrahmam and others welcomed the Seer, while priests took the Pontiff to Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple with Isthikapal honours. Temple DeputyEO Lokanatham, Peishkar Srihari,Parpatheyadar Umamaheswwara Reddy and others were present.