Sri Rama Navami celebrations to be held with grandeur

Madakasira: Grand arrangements are underway for the Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Neelakanthapuram temples from March 27 to 29, temple committee chairman and former minister N Raghuveera Reddy announced.

Releasing posters for the event on Tuesday along with villagers, Raghuveera Reddy said that the three-day festivities will include the celestial wedding (Kalyanotsavam) of Lord Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy and mass marriages on March 28.

He stated that special preparations are being made with devotion, particularly for the sacred ‘Talambralu’ (holy rice used in wedding rituals).

As part of the tradition, devotees from Gangalavayi Palyam and Govindapuram panchayats will manually process paddy into rice using traditional methods.

To facilitate this, Raghuveera Reddy personally distributed paddy to villagers, encouraging them to take part in the ritual preparations with devotion.

He highlighted that such collective participation reflects cultural heritage and spiritual unity.

Appealing to devotees, he urged people to attend the celebrations in large numbers and seek the blessings of the deity.

Temple committee members, village elders, and several devotees were present during the poster release event.