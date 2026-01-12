Sri Sathya Sai edn institutions hold annual sports & cultural meet 2026

Prasanthi Nilayam: The Annual Sports and Cultural Meet-2026 of the Sri Sathya Sai Educational Institutions was held in a grand and devotional atmosphere at the Sri Sathya Sai Hill View Stadium here on Saturday.

More than 3,500 students, ranging from primary level to Ph.D scholars, participated in the event, offering a collective tribute to the Revered Founder Chancellor Sri Sathya Sai Baba, coinciding with his Birth Centenary year.

The main event marked the culmination of year-long sports, cultural and fine arts activities across all campuses of the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning, Sri Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School, Eswaramma High School and allied medical and nursing institutions.

The morning session began with a ceremonial procession as Bhagawan Baba’s car entered the stadium, escorted by SSSIHL students and women equestrians, followed by Vedic chanting, march past and hoisting of the University flag.

Students took the Sports Meet oath and unveiled the 2026 mascot, an Exotic Pigeon symbolising peace and purity. The presentations showcased discipline, unity and artistic excellence.

Women students presented themed performances combining yoga, classical dance, aerial displays and folk arts. Men students from Prasanthi Nilayam, Brindavan and Nandigiri campuses performed high-energy items including drumming, gymnastics, cycling stunts, martial arts and a large-scale motorbike stunt display.

The programme concluded with Mangala Arati to Bhagawan Baba. The event highlighted the institution’s commitment to values-based education, character building and holistic development alongside academic excellence.