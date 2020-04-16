19 Corona mobile Wisk set up in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: With an aim to collect samples on a massive scale from all suspected patients, a total of 19 Covid-19 mobile Wisks (Walk in sample kiosks) were deployed across the district. Operation of these mobile Wisks started from Wednesday. These kiosks have been deployed at RIMS,



Srikakulam and at other state hospitals at Palakonda, Pathapatnam, Sitampeta, Kotturu, Itchapuram, Baruva, Sompeta, Kaviti, Haripuram, Tekkali, Palasa, Kotabommali, Narasannapeta, Budithi, Amudalavalasa, Rajam, Ponduru and Ranastalam. These mobile wisks are attached with concerned state hospitals and used for collection of samples from the suspected patients to confirm Coronavirus.