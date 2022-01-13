Srikakulam: All set for Mukkoti Ekadasi festival at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Executive Officer MV Suryakala and Trust Board members examined the arrangements made for the ensuing 'Mukkoti Ekadasi' celebrations at Simhachalam here on Wednesday.

Elaborate plans are in place for the festival scheduled on Thursday. Trust board members inspected the 'Sarva Darshan' queue along with Rs 100 and special entry Rs 300 and Rs 500 queue lines and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Further, they said the 'Uttaradwara darshan' is available only from 5 am to 10 am. Temple assistant engineer DVS Rama Raju, Trust Board members Dinesh Raj, S Suribabu and special invitee G Srinubabu, along with other staff members were present.