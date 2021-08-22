Srikakulam: Collector Srikesh B Lathakar asks government staff to wear khadi clothes

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathakar suggested the government officials and staff of various department wear khadi clothes on every Monday while attending the duties.

In a press release here on Saturday, the collector said that to encourage the wavers we need to create demand locally for the khadi clothes.

He added that the government employee should make wearing of khadi as habit and follow it as it is a tradition.

Both Union and state government are implementing various schemes for the upliftment of the weavers including financial assistance and as the government employees we also need to encourage them by wearing khadi cloth on every Monday.

He elaborated that the government employees should provide moral boost to khadi cloth by purchasing.

The collector said that Ponduru khadi clothes are known across the world and it is weaved at different places across the district and added that by wearing them we will create demand for it and indirectly help the weavers.