Srikakulam: Hearing on bail plea of Kasibugga CI adjourned to Friday

Srikakulam: Kasibugga Circle Inspector (CI) T Venugopal, who was suspended for misbehaving and beating a Dali union member, was produced before special court for trial of cases registered under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Thursday in Srikakulam.

A case was registered against CI under various sections in Indian Penal Code and also under SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. On Wednesday, the CI was arrested and produced before the special court on Thursday.

The accused CI has applied for bail through an advocate.

After receiving details, the special court judge postponed the hearing on bail petition to Friday. On the other hand, the CI and SI level police staff of entire department received a shock with the suspension of Kasibugga CI and about 50 police persons reached to Srikakulam district court without uniform to express their solidarity to the arrested CI.