Srikakulam: Hospital refuses admission to patient for lack of cash

Srikakulam: In an inhuman incident, a private hospital in Rajam refused to admit a Covid patient due to lack of cash on Wednesday. According to details, GMR Vara Laxmi Care management demanded the relatives of patient to deposit Rs one lakh cash for admitting the Covid patient.

The patient was identified as K Anjali, 53, of Penta Agraharam village in Rajam mandal. She was carried by her family members in the noon as she developed Covid symptoms.

For admitting the patient, the hospital management demanded prior payment of cash and not allowed to pay online amount. To save her life, the family members moved around Rajam town covering all ATMs to draw cash for two hours but in vain.

As the patient condition worsened due to hot summer and covid symptoms, she died in front of the hospital.

Shocked with the death, the family members of deceased shifted her body by engaging a private vehicle to their village to perform last rites.