Srikakulam: JSP leaders promise support to family members of Libya victims

Srikakulam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) Tekkali Assembly segment leaders consoled the family members of the detained persons in Libya.



The party leaders Kurakula Yadava, Attada Sridhar, Rayi Suneel and others met the family members of Libya victims, B Danayya, B Joga Rao and B Venkata Rao of Seethanagaram village in Santhabommali mandal on Thursday and assured to provide relief to the family members and carried the issue to the notice of the party chief Pawan Kalyan.

They also discussed the issue with the party political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar and general secretary Shiva Sankar.

The JSP leaders enquired about the financial status of the family members of victims and assured to provide help. JSP functionaries P Somesh, B Venkatesh, T Shyam and H Dilip attended.