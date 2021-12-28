Srikakulam: KSSS leaders file complaint against AD

Srikakulam: Kalinga Seema Seva Samithi (KSSS) representativeslodged complaint against animal husbandry assistant director (AD)PSuryam on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference at Kalinga Bhavan inSrikakulam city, KSSS president HKrishna Rao along withotherleaders explained that Suryam declared himself as KSSS presidentand was abusing others.

He said that they have filed complaint with SP AmithBardhar against Suryamfor circulated abusive messages againstKSSS leader DVenkata Rao in various WhatsApp groupson Sunday.

He explained that due to the arrogant attitude of the Suryam, communityreputation was being damaged. As a result, they expelled him from KSSS.

KSSSleaders GNarasimha Murthy, KSrinivasa Rao, PRamesh Kumar,SNarayana Rao, MRamesh, MLeela Mohan and others were present.