Srikakulam: Minority schools conduct online classes violating Covid curbs

Srikakulam: Despite the state government issued orders to stop online classes and also directed the officials to issue orders to managements of all private schools not to collect fee from parents of students, the managements of minority schools are not obeying the government rules and restrictions imposed in the wake of rampant spreading of Covid positive cases.



And even some schools affiliated to Indian certificate of secondary education (ICSE), New Delhi, sending SMS messages to parents claiming that ICSE council gave approval to conduct online classes. The schools are also asking the parents to collect books from school by paying fee and attend online classes and pay first term fee as soon as possible.

A parent received a message from a minority school management in the Srikakulam city stating "Dear parent, if your child (Class VI to X only) has any doubts regarding the competed online lessons or submission of notebooks to the teacher, you can send your child on Tuesday between 9 am to 12 noon wearing mask compulsory."

Speaking to The Hans India, District Education Officer K Chandra Kala clarified that the government direction on online classes was applicable to all types of schools in the district and no management can claim exemption. She said parents need not pay fee and added "We are appealing parents to register complaint on such schools, who are conducting online classes and collecting fees."