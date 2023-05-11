Live
- New Delhi: All recruitments to Army Dental Corps made gender-neutral from now
- Hyderabad: Nirmal district secures highest Secondary School Certificate pass percentage
- Hyderabad: Kashmir Files filmmaker Abhishek Agarwal slaps notice on Mamata Banerjee
- If we don’t vote, we have no right to criticise: Narayana Murthy
- Nearly 70% of electorate cast vote in Assembly elections
- Congress to bounce back all across State, improving by 25-27%
- Hyderabad: Chief Advisor Somesh Kumar task cut out
- Woman delivers baby boy at polling booth in Ballari taluk
- Anakapalli police recover 116 mobile phones
- Gonegandla: Officials to submit report on ‘rock split’ to Collector G Srijana
Srikakulam: Officials told to sensitise people on prevention of dengue
District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar directed the medical and health department officials to sensitise people on dengue, chikungunya and malaria.
Srikakulam: District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar directed the medical and health department officials to sensitise people on dengue, chikungunya and malaria.
He reviewed steps initiated by the medical and health department over preventive measures being taken for various seasonal and vector born diseases in the wake of adverse climatic conditions and coming rainy season in Srikakulam on Wednesday.
The collector asked officials to fix schedule in rural and remote areas and cover all residential habitations. Official should spread awareness among the public on maintaining sanitation.
The collector asked the officials to supply laboratory kits, material to conduct lab tests
to diagnose the disease and also to supply medicine if required at all primary health centres (PHC).
Patients should be referred to community health centres and area hospitals, if proper medicine is not available at PHC level. District medical and health, Panchayat Raj, Rural water supply, Zilla Parishad and Municipal officials were present.