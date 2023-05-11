Srikakulam: Officials told to sensitise people on prevention of dengue

Srikakulam: District collector Shrikesh B Lathkar directed the medical and health department officials to sensitise people on dengue, chikungunya and malaria.

He reviewed steps initiated by the medical and health department over preventive measures being taken for various seasonal and vector born diseases in the wake of adverse climatic conditions and coming rainy season in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

The collector asked officials to fix schedule in rural and remote areas and cover all residential habitations. Official should spread awareness among the public on maintaining sanitation.

The collector asked the officials to supply laboratory kits, material to conduct lab tests

to diagnose the disease and also to supply medicine if required at all primary health centres (PHC).

Patients should be referred to community health centres and area hospitals, if proper medicine is not available at PHC level. District medical and health, Panchayat Raj, Rural water supply, Zilla Parishad and Municipal officials were present.