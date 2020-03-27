Srikakulam: People block roads voluntarily in villages

Srikakulam: Residents of several villages and colonies across the district are coming forward to take necessary preventive steps in the wake of corona scare. On Friday, roads were blocked by the locals in several villages and colonies to prevent free movement of people and also to stop entry of new persons into their residential areas.



In the wake of movement of foreign returned persons in the district, people worried over possible spread of corona initiated these steps. At Singannavalasa and several other villages in Palakonda mandal and also several areas in Palakonda mandal centre, locals put thorny branches and wooden logs across the roads to stop people movement.

At Timmapuram, Parvatheesampeta in Amudalavalasa mandal, Gorinta, Thungapeta and other villages in Ponduru mandal and Gondyalaputtuga and Rajapuram villages in Kaviti mandal locals put thorny branches and wooden logs across the roads at entry points of their villages.

On the other hand, District Collector J Nivas warned people not to move out as it is crucial period to prevent spread of coronavirus. He also warned people who recently returned from various foreign countries to stay in quarantine rooms for 14 days voluntarily otherwise their passports will be cancelled with immediate effect also initiate necessary step to put them at quarantine rooms for the larger interest of the people.

Employees of various pesticide firms, pharmaceuticals and other companies are worried as their managements refused to stop works. While going to duty and returning from duty they form a large number and as such vulnerable to contract corona.

Most of these industries are located in Ranastalam, Etcherla and Laveru mandals in Etcherla Assembly segment in the district.

As per officials statistics, total 1,636 persons returned to Srikakulam in recent past from various countries like Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, UK., Iran, USA, Kazakhstan, Afghanistan and Dubai and reportedly they stayed in several villages in Srikakulam rural, Gara, Kanchili, Sompeta, Itchapuram, Kaviti, Palasa and other mandals. Out of these foreign returned persons, officials identified 1,583 persons till Friday. Out of these, 53 have been kept at quarantine rooms after medical tests. A private medical college cum hospital, GEMS, located at Ragolu village near Srikakulam city has been identified as corona treatment centre.