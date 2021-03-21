Srikakulam: Previous TDP regime committed irregularities in irrigation works

Srikakulam: Irregularities were committed in irrigation works under Relligadda rivulet during the previous TDP regime, alleged State Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

He inaugurated Relligadda rivulet modernisation works at Thadivalasa village in Ponduru mandal on Saturday. Relligadda is a tributary to the Nagavali river. Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker came down heavily on previous TDP government and the then leaders for encouraging irregularities in irrigation works.

He alleged that funds were misused during the TDP regime as they did not follow engineering norms and accorded priority to Janmabhoomi committees which led to rampant corruption in execution of works. To rectify the mistakes and provide relief to farmers, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy gave his nod to the modernisation works of Relligadda rivulet, the Speaker explained.

Later, the Speaker inspected midday meals system at the Government High School at Thadivalasa village and he took the lunch along with the students and interacted with them. He enquired about the quality of food being provided to them and the details of weekly menu.

The Chief Minister is committed to improving quality of education in government schools, the Speaker said. Nadu-Nedu works are aimed at giving a facelift to government schools, he added. YSRCP leaders and teachers were present.