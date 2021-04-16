Srikakulam: Sacked employee creates scene at volunteers' felicitation venue

Srikakulam: A sacked employee from Amudalavalasa municipality sanitary wing created a scene at village and ward volunteers' felicitation venue on Thursday. According to details, the employee was identified as K Anil Kumar and was removed from the sanitary wing two years ago on charges of misconduct.

The felicitation event was attended by Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju, MLAs Gorle Kiran Kumar and Reddy Shanthi at the Amudalavalasa government junior college grounds.

While the dignitaries are addressing the meeting, Anil Kumar tried to enter the premises by making loud noise. Immediately the alert cops stopped him in front of the venue. Upset with it, Anil Kumar shouted slogans against the government that he was removed without any reason and alleged that no leader was responding to provide employment to him. Anil cut his wrist with blade with an aim to commit suicide.

However, the cops foiled his attempt and shifted him to Amudalavalasa government hospital. The condition of Anil Kumar is said to be stable. On the incident, Amudalavalasa municipal officials said Anil Kumar was removed on charges of irregularities and negligent in duties. They condemned his allegations as baseless. felicitation venue in Amudalavalasa on Thursday.