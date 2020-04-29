Srikakulam sees 2 more suspected corona cases

Srikakulam: Two more Covid-19 suspected cases were reported in Srikakulam on Tuesday. In preliminary tests the two samples turned positive, but sent the same for further reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RTPCR) test to Kakinada.



According to officials. a 29-years-old youth tested positive in primary test. He had a travel history to Delhi last week of March. The unmarried youth is the resident of PN Colony area in Srikakulam. Against this backdrop, District Collector J Nivas inspected the area on Tuesday evening. He alerted officials and people in PN Colony, Gujaratipeta, Fazulbegpeta areas in the city. The Collector directed officials to collect samples in these areas from all houses.

Another 26-year-old youth, who hails from Chodavaram village under Narasannapeta mandal, is working in a company in Vijayawada. He returned from Vijayawada along with four others by a lorry. They were stopped by the police at Srikakulam border on the national highway and sent them for tests. Out of the five, the youth tested positive. The other four persons are native of Allada village under Jalumuru mandal and Chennapuram village under Narasannapeta mandal. All the five have been sent to quarantine.