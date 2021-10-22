Srikakulam: Services of police personnel lauded

Srikakulam: Police personnel are providing dedicated services without caring for their personal life and safety, said Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das. He attended police Commemoration Day celebrations at police grounds here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said to maintain peace and tranquillity police are sacrificing everything. One cannot assess their contribution and there were no parameter to scale the sacrifice of the police personnel, he added.

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, minister for animal husbandry Seediri Appala Raju also spoke of the sacrifices of the policemen in protecting public safety.

District collector Srikesh B Lathakar and superintendent of police (SP) Amit Bardhar elaborated the nature of duties of police personnel and how they were losing their personal life. Open house was also organised at police grounds where weapons and equipment used by the police were put on display to create awareness among public.

On the occasion, Rs 10 lakh financial aid to families of police personnel who died of Covid was distributed. Of it, Rs 5 lakh was sanctioned by the state government and the remaining Rs 5 lakh procured from police personnel's one-day salary and DGP funds. Police personnel L RamaKrishna, B.GouriVenkta Reddy, J Dhanunjay, Ch Rambabu, G Maheswara Rao, P V RamaKrishna and L.Satyannarayana died of Covid while discharging their duties. Financial aid as Rs 26 lakh was disbursed to families of police personnel J Krishnudu, Y Babu Rao, T Antony and P Janardhan Rao who died in a road accident while on duty. Families of police personnel who died in Maoist attacks were felicitated. Sacrifices of S Bangaru Naidu, A AppaRao, M Venkata Ramana, M Narendra Das and P Krishna Murthy, who lost their lives in Maoists attacks were remembered.