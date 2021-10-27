Srikakulam: Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain reviews progress of housing scheme

Srikakulam: Special chief secretary for housing Ajay Jain said that the State government has allocated Rs 1.10 lakh crore for housing.

Reviewing the progress of the housing with the officials concerned at Collector office in Srikakulam on Wednesday, Ajay Jain explained that in the first phase and second phases Rs 25,000 each was allocated for housing and the remaining Rs 60,000 crore is allocated to provide basic amenities at the housing colonies.

He added that the bills will be paid every week after registering progress of the housing work.

He said that the total estimated cost for the construction of each house including the site is around Rs 10 lakh.

He elaborated that one-time settlement is meant for clearance of pending loans availed by the beneficiaries under various schemes in the State since 1983.

He asked village and ward level secretariats not to worry over their service and job safety. District collector Srikesh B Lathakar, housing and revenue and other department officials attended the review meeting.