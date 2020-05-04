Srikakulam:Migrant workers staged a protest on Sunday in support of their demand that to return to native places

Srikakulam: Migrant workers, kept at the quarantine centres staged a protest on Sunday in support of their demand that they be allowed to go back to their native places.



Nirmal Chandra Jena of Jajipur, Somya Ranjan Nayak of Cuttack and BabiRajPollai of Ganjam areas of Odisha State explained that they have beenstaying quarantine centres for more than four weeks. They complained that as many as 12 persons were kept in a single room and the food being supplied to them was not of good quality. They demanded that they be sent back to their native places.

Over 500 workers from various parts of State and also from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal have been put

in quarantine centres at Etcherla in Srikakulam district for the lastfour weeks.

After the lockdown was clamped, the workers set out on the journey back to the native place on the national highway 16 from various Southern States. Their journey came to a halt in Srikakulam and they were all sent to quarantine centres.