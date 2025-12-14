Srikalahasti market committee chairman Chenchayya Naidu takes oath

Tirupati: The oath-taking ceremony of Srikalahasti Mandal Agricultural Market Committee Chairman was held on Saturday in the presence of farmers. Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha and former Minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy were chief guests at the programme.

Before the ceremony, a large rally was taken out through four main streets of the town. Later, a public meeting was organised at Agricultural Market Committee premises.

Market Committee Secretary administered the oath to newly appointed Chairman Rangineni Chenchayya Naidu.

Minister Savitha said that with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State is moving forward in all sectors. She said the coalition government is implementing ‘Super Six’ schemes and delivering welfare programmes as promised.

TDP Tirupati Parliamentary President G Narasimha Yadav, MLAs Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani and Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, SAAP Chairman A Ravi Naidu, TUDA Chairman C Diwakar Reddy, BJP State Vice-President Kola Anand, and others were present.

Later, the Minister took part in the national handicraft week celebrations in the town and distributed tools to Viswa Brahmins. AP Handicrafts Corporation Chairman Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad was also present.