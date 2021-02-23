Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy attributes poll victory to welfare schemes

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy felicitated all the 120 winning candidates in the Panchayat elections on Monday.

At a function held in the town, he thanked the people for giving a huge win for YSRCP and he attributed the victory to the welfare schemes being implemented by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Breaking various records, the party supported candidates have won 120 out of 121 seats. He said that they will review why they lost in one panchayat.

As the election process was over, he appealed to everyone to focus on the development of the entire constituency. YSRCP leaders, Sarpanchas and ward members participated.