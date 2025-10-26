Srikalahasti MLA slams YSRCP for ‘cheap politics’ over spurious liquor

Tirupati: Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy on Saturday strongly condemned what he described as the ‘petty and misleading politics’ being carried out by the YSRCP over the spurious liquor issue.

Speaking to the media in Srikalahasti on Saturday, Sudhir Reddy said the false allegations and propaganda being spread by the opposition reveal their lack of remorse for how they ‘played with people’s lives during the past five years’. He accused the previous YSRCP government of leaving behind ‘a legacy of spurious liquor and drug menace’ in the State.

“On one hand they promoted ganja, and on the other, adulterated liquor, completely shattering the State. They even went to the extent of legalising spurious brands and creating a criminal empire under the guise of governance,” he alleged.

Sudhir Reddy said that the liquor sales under the previous regime were brought under government control only to force substandard and near-adulterated brands on the public, allowing political leaders to loot thousands of crores. “Those, who laid the foundations for the liquor mafia, have no moral right to criticise a sincere coalition government that is now working transparently,” he added.

Highlighting the current government’s initiatives, the MLA said the NDA administration had introduced the ‘AP Excise Suraksha’ app to ensure consumers themselves can verify liquor quality using advanced technology. He lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘zero tolerance’ policy and the deployment of special SIT teams to curb spurious liquor. “When the government takes firm steps to protect people’s health and safety, the YSRCP’s criticism only exposes their political immaturity and desperation,” Sudhir Reddy said, accusing the opposition of trying to distort facts for political mileage.