Srikalahasti reverberates with ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ chantings

TIRUPATI : Maha Sivaratriwas celebrated with grandeur and spiritual fervour at the renowned Srikalahasti temple on Wednesday, drawing an overwhelming number of devotees from the early hours. The massive turnout led to jam-packed queue lines, posing a challenge for temple authorities managing the crowd. By evening, an estimated two lakh devotees had offered prayers to Lord Srikalahasteeswara and Goddess Gnana Prasunambika. The temple surroundings reverberated with ‘Om Namah Sivaya’ chantings on the whole day.

To accommodate the influx, temple authorities commenced darshan at 2 am., suspending all arjitha sevas, including Rahu Kethu pujas, for the day. Devotees were given access through one free queue and three paid lines priced at Rs 50, Rs 200, and Rs 500. However, all worshippers were limited to Maha Laghu Darshan, with no Antaralaya Darshan permitted. Throughout the day, MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and EO T Bapi Reddy monitored the crowd movement to ensure a smooth darshan experience.

Extensive measures were taken to provide drinking water in the queue lines and maintain cleanliness within the temple premises. The temple was adorned with an elaborate floral arrangement, using tonnes of flowers and fruits sourced from various locations, creating a visually captivating and serene atmosphere. District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP V Harshavardhan Raju and Gudur Sub-Collector Raghavendra Meena offered prayers at the temple and they monitored the arrangements with the temple authorities. Cine actors Mohan Babu, Manchu Vishnu and Prabhu Deva, lyric writer Rama Jogayya Sastry and several other prominent figures have also visited the temple during the day.

Security was heightened with around 1,000 police personnel deployed to maintain order. Continuous surveillance was carried out through CCTV cameras and a dedicated police command center. Check posts were set up at entry points to scrutinise vehicles, and special parking arrangements were made to manage the influx. Preparations were also in place for the much-anticipated Lingodbhava Darshan at midnight, accompanied by special abhishekas to the presiding deity.

Meanwhile, other temples, including Kapileswaralayam in Tirupati, Parasurameswara Swamy temple in Gudimallam, Pallikondeswara Swamy temple in Surutupalli, Siddeswara Swamy temple in Talakona, Kailasakona Sadasivakona and Mogili temples among several other temples in Tirupati and Chittoor districts salso saw a steady flow of devotees.

TTD has set up special queue lines at Kapileswara Swamy temple to manage the large turnout. Women were observed lighting sacred lamps and making offerings, while cultural programs in the evening added to the devotional atmosphere.