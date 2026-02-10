Srikalahasti temple dazzles ahead of Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: Thehistoric Srikalahasti temple was grandly illuminated on Monday night as part of the preparations for the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, which will commence on Tuesday.

The towering gopuram and temple premises were decorated with colourful decorative lights, creating a vibrant and devotional atmosphere.

Special light displays featuring traditional motifs, lamps and sacred symbols highlighted the architectural beauty of the ancient temple, drawing the attention of devotees and visitors.

The illumination marked the beginning of festive celebrations at the renowned Shaiva shrine.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, the Sri Kannappa Dwajarohanam ceremony will be held on Tuesday at 2.55 pm, followed by the Ankuraropanam ritual at 8.00 pm. The 14-day festival will conclude on February 23, while the sacred Maha Sivaratri will be observed on February 15.

Temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements in view of the expected heavy influx of devotees.

Women devotees visiting the temple on Maha Sivaratri day will be provided blouse pieces, bangles, yellow thread, kankanam and kumkum of Goddess Gnana Prasunamba, while all pilgrims will receive small laddus during the day.

The State government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for conducting the Brahmotsavams.

The temple administration has made arrangements for distributing drinking water, milk, buttermilk and biscuits for devotees waiting in queue lines, especially on Maha Sivaratri, Rathotsavam and Kalyanotsavam days.

Free transport facilities will also be provided for pilgrims from the bus stand and railway station.