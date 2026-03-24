Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy set for major development, says TTD JEO

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Medical and Education) Dr A Sharat has instructed officials to develop the Srinivasa Ayurvedic Pharmacy, functioning under the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), into a model herbal laboratory. He visited the pharmacy located at Narasingapuram near Srinivasa Mangapuram on Monday and reviewed its functioning and future development plans.

During the visit, Dr Sharat said the pharmacy is spread across 19 acres and has significant potential for expansion. He suggested establishing an integrated herbal medicine plant within the premises to strengthen Ayurvedic medicine production. Officials were directed to prepare a detailed report on medicines required for treating various diseases, the medicinal plants needed for their preparation, available infrastructure, and the resources currently being utilised.

The JEO also asked officials to compile information on medicinal plants presently grown on the premises and those being procured from outside sources. Stressing the need for self-sufficiency, he advised reducing dependence on external procurement by cultivating required medicinal plants within the pharmacy land itself through a planned approach. Producing raw materials locally, he said, would help improve quality while ensuring consistent supply for medicine preparation.

As per the guidance of the TTD governing body and TTD Executive Officer M Ravichandra, the JEO instructed officials to assess how far outside procurement of herbal plants can be minimised. He stressed the need of developing the available land fully and transforming it into a functional herbal medicine hub.

Following the review meeting, Dr Sharat inspected the products being manufactured at the pharmacy and examined the functioning of machinery. He offered several suggestions aimed at improving production efficiency and maintaining quality standards.

AP Medicinal and Aromatic Plants Board CEO A Chandrasekhar, Pharmacy incharge Dr Renu Deekshit, Superintending Engineer Narasimha Murthy, Deputy Engineer Damodar, and other officials and staff participated in the programme.