Srinivasa Kalyanam celebrated with grandeur in Vuyyuru

Vuyyuru: In a spiritually uplifting spectacle, the celestial wedding of Venkateswara, along with Goddess Bhudevi, was celebrated with immense devotion at Vuyyuru in Krishna district on Sunday. Thousands of devotees gathered to witness the sacred ritual and receive divine blessings.

The historic ceremony was organised under the aegis of Sri Bhusametha Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, marking the first time the presiding deity’s Kalyanam was performed outside the temple premises at Dokiparru Mahakshetram in Gudlavalleru mandal. Vuyyuru had the rare privilege of hosting the spiritually significant event.

A grand stage was erected at an open ground and adorned with vibrant floral decorations and traditional embellishments. The Utsava Idols were ceremoniously placed on the decorated dais, where Vedic scholars conducted elaborate rituals amid sacred chants and Mangala Vayidyams. Prior to the ceremony, the deities were taken in a traditional procession, offering devotees an opportunity for darshan. The divine ambiance resembled the sacred experience of Tirumala’s Srinivasa Kalyanam.

The event was conducted under the leadership of Founder Trustees and representatives of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). Managing Director PV Krishna Reddy and Director Sudha Reddy oversaw the arrangements. Founder Trustee Sudha Reddy, along with her family members and other trustees, participated in the rituals and offered special prayers for universal peace and prosperity.

Cultural programmes added devotional fervour, with Annamacharya Keerthanas, classical dance performances, Kerala percussion, and Kolatam by women devotees enthralling the gathering. Prasadam was distributed to all attendees, making the celebration a memorable and spiritually enriching occasion for Vuyyuru.