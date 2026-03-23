Srinivasa Rao re-elected AP Govt Drivers’ Assn State president

Vijayawada: Samsani Srinivasa Rao has been unanimously re-elected as the State President of the Andhra Pradesh Government Vehicle Drivers’ Central Association for a second term. The election was held on Sunday at the association’s state office at Tadepalli near Vijayawada.

The elections were conducted under the supervision of TV Phani Perraju, State president of the AP Cooperative Service Association and associate chairman of APJAC - Amaravati, who served as the Election Officer. S Malleswara Rao, State president of the AP Class IV Employees’ Central Association and vice-chairman of APJAC - Amaravati, was the election observer.

Representatives, including district presidents and state executive members from all 13 erstwhile districts, participated in the nomination process. Srinivasa Rao, who is currently working as a driver in the Endowments Department in Kakinada district, has been elected unanimously, reflecting strong support across the state.

Several leaders attended the programme as guests, including Labour Officers Association State President B Kishore Kumar, Village and Ward Secretariats Employees’ Association State president V Arlaiah, and APJAC - Amaravati NTR district president Battina Ramakrishna, among others.