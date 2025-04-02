Srisailam temple receives Hundi offerings of Rs 6.09 cr

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The authorities at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam announced that the total offerings collected in the temple’s Hundis over the last 27 days (from March 5 to March 31, 2025) was Rs 6,09,85,947 (approximately 6.09 crore). The temple staff conducted a meticulous counting of the offerings on Tuesday.

In addition to the Indian currency, the counting process revealed 200.100 grams of gold ornaments and 6.200 kilograms of silver ornaments. The authorities also reported the detection of foreign currency among the offerings, including: 900 USD (U.S. Dollars), 10 SGD (Singapore Dollars), 16 MYR (Malaysian Ringgit), 30 AUD (Australian Dollars), 20 GBP (UK Pounds), 810 AED (UAE Dirhams), 250 MXN (Mexican Pesos) and 130 CAD (Canadian Dollars).

The entire counting process was conducted under stringent surveillance, with the use of closed-circuit cameras to ensure transparency. Temple staff from all departments, along with devotees of Lord Siva, participated in the process.