Srisailam temple records highest-ever Kartika Masam hundi revenue

Srisailam: The temple registered an unprecedented hundi revenue during this year’s Kartika Masam, with the counting conducted on Tuesday yielding a total of Rs 7,27,26,400 in cash. Officials noted that this is the highest collection ever recorded in the Kartika month, reflecting the large influx of devotees. Offerings were made over a span of 33 days, from 23 October to 24 November 2025.

According to temple authorities, last year’s Kartika Masam hundial receipts amounted to Rs 5,96,92,376. This year’s figures show a substantial increase of Rs.1,30,34,024, marking a significant rise in contributions. The surge in offerings is being attributed to the enhanced footfall of pilgrims and increased devotional activities throughout the holy month.

Along with cash, the counting revealed notable quantities of precious metals and foreign currency. The collection included 117 grams and 800 milligrams of gold, 7.23 kg of silver, and assorted foreign currencies such as 646 US Dollars, 120 UAE Dirhams, 85 Saudi Riyals, 136 Qatari Riyals, 30 Singapore Dollars, 85 British Pounds, 200 Omani Baisa, and 25 Australian Dollars.

The counting operation was carried out under tight security, with continuous monitoring through CCTV cameras. Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao, Deputy Executive Officer R Ramanamma, unit officers, supervisors, temple staff, Shiva Sevaks, and Endowments Department Inspector Harichandra Reddy supervised the process and ensured its smooth and transparent completion.