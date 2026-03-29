SRKR Engg College hosts Inter-Bhimavaram football league

Bhimavaram: Sagi Ramakrishnam Raju Engineering College (SRKR) continues to actively promote sports and support budding athletes, said Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma, Secretary and Correspondent of the institution.

He was speaking at the inauguration of Inter Bhimavaram Football League, organised by the college here on Saturday morning. The inaugural session was presided over by Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju. Addressing the gathering, Nishant Varma urged students and young sports enthusiasts to make the most of such opportunities and strive to excel as professional athletes. He reiterated the college’s commitment to encouraging sports alongside academics. College Director Dr M Jagapati Raju, Principal Dr KV Muralikrishna Raju, and Chief Administrative Officer Ch Dileep Chakravarthy highlighted that the institution regularly hosts sports competitions ranging from town-level to national-level events, which receive enthusiastic participation from across the country. The four-day football tournament was formally declared open by Nishant Varma. Officials noted that teams from various local colleges, along with participants from the police department, IT professionals, and alumni, are taking part in the league.

Physical Director Dr P Satyanarayana Raju, Assistant Physical Directors Dr Ch Harimohan, G Sarika and V Avinash, and others were present.