SRKR Engineering College inks MoU with Bairraju Foundation

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding with Hyderabad-based Bairraju Foundation to provide infrastructure facilities in rural areas and mechanisation of agriculture.

College principal Dr M Jagapati Raju and representative of the foundation V Pullam Raju signed the MoU here on the college premises.

Pullam Raju told the media that the foundation would work with the SRKR Engineering College in designing low-cost agriculture machines, usage of drones to use fertilizers and pesticides and others.

Dr Jagapati Raju said that the mechanical engineering department students have already designed paddy harvesting machines, aerial sprayers and others. "With the help of the foundation, our students would conduct more research and design better machines," he said.

College director K Jivasagar said that the research should be undertaken by making the students partners in it.

College secretary and correspondent Sagi Vithal Ranga Raju, CEO SRK Nishant Varma, R&D Dean Dr PA Ramakrishnam Raju, mechanical dept head Dr K Brahma Raju, IIPCL coordinator N Siva Kishan, representatives of Bairraju Foundation Sridhar, P Satyanarayana Raju, M Ramakrishnam Raju, A Vamsi Mohan Raju, and the heads of various departments were present.