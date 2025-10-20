SRM-AP champions culture with inaugural of Amaravati literature festival

Amaravati: SRM-AP announced the first edition of the Amaravati Literature Festival (ALF), to be held from October 22–24, 2025. With tagline ‘Kotha Nagaram-Kotha Svaralu’ (New City-New Voices), the festival celebrates both the evolving identity of Amaravati and the timeless power of literature.

Over three days, the festival will bring together a vibrant mix of authors, poets, translators, academics, and cultural icons. The festival will feature a keynote address by celebrated Telugu feminist writer Volga (P Lalita Kumari), conversations with Padma Shri Ganesh N Devi, P Satyavathi, Ramesh Karthik Nayak, Kadali Satyanārāyana, Jerry Pinto, Devendra Prabhudesai, Ranjan Ghosh, Manisha Sobhrajani, Millo Ankha, Milee Ashwarya, Canato Jimo, N Jency, and Pavan Santhosh; sessions in both Telugu and English, celebrating multilingual creativity. A cultural evening will also feature performances by students and artists including Koka Vijayalakshmi.

The festival is not only about books—it is also about cities, communities, and civic culture. As Amaravati takes shape as a capital city, the festival offers a space to imagine new voices and stories that define its identity. Visitors can look forward to panel discussions, art installations, craft exhibitions, and culinary experiences, making ALF a holistic cultural celebration.

“Our mission is to foster a love for literature, promote critical thinking, and provide a platform for emerging and established voices. Beyond literary sessions, ALF integrates community engagement and inclusive cultural experiences,” said Amlan Baisya, the festival’s convener.

From creative writing and art workshops to literary contests, these activities ensure that the festival is as much about participation and discovery as it is about listening and learning. This pioneering initiative reflects SRM AP’s vision of education that extends beyond classrooms to the larger community.

For more information: srmap.edu.in/event/amaravati-literature-festival.