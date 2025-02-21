SRM-AP launches new B Com courses

Neerukonda (Guntur district): The Paari School of Business at SRM-AP on Thursday launched two new specialisations for its B Com programme—B Com (CA Integrated) and B Com (Fintech and Banking). Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Dean-Paari School of Business, Prof Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, Head of Department of Commerce Dr A Lakshmana Rao, faculty, staff and students from the school were present.

Ruhbir Singh, CEO of Tattvic, was the chief guest, Bala Iyer, MD of Barclays Bank, was the guest of honour, and Ravi Kishore, president of ICAI Vijayawada Branch was the keynote speaker. Speaking on the occasion, Bala Iyer emphasised the importance of networking and building connections among different strata of the business and economic fields as the real wealth that one must accumulate.

Ravi Kishore underscored the significance of practical and soft skills accompanied by a mindset for continuous learning triumph over academic qualification. They launched the specialisations of B Com (Fintech and Banking) and B Com (CA Integrated) respectively. The event also witnessed the launch of two-day business fest AMEYA’25 by Ruhbir Singh.