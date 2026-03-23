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SRM-AP mourns loss of 3 students
Created On:
23 March 2026 8:00 AM IST
By
The Hans India
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SRM AP Students Tragedy
Godavari River Drowning
Bhadrachalam Incident
Student Death News AP
University Condolence Statement
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