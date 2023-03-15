SRM Institute of Hotel Management students make 551 kg millet cake

Chennai: SRM Institute of Hotel Management, Kattankulathur which completed three decades of excellence in hospitality education has achieved the Triumph World Records for creating awareness among people on the health benefits of millets by preparing 551 kg cake displayed in 17 feet length and 7 feet width with a total area of 119 sq feet and out of 8 different millets. The cake was prepared to mark the the International Year of the Millets 2023. The cake is prepared in 18 hours of time using all healthy ingredients like millets, jaggery, palm sugar and karuppati.

Sixty students with the aid of 20 faculty members accomplished this endeavor successfully on March 10 at the Tambaram Railway Grounds during the Mega Millet Mela with food safety department and Tambaram Corporation.

Minister of micro, small and medium enterprises T M Anbarasan presented the Certificate of Achievement of Triumph World Records to Dr D Antony Ashok Kumar, the director of SRM IHM in the presence of collector of Chengalpattu Rahul Nath, Mayor of Tambaram Corporation Vasantha Kumari Kamalakannan, food safety wing designated officer, Chengalpattu, Dr Anuradha, president of SICA Chef. Dr K Damodharan on March 10.