St Theresa college principal Mercy retires

Eluru: Dr P Mercy, Principal of St Theresa's College for Women (Autonomous), was felicitated at a function following her retirement. She has made significant contributions to the field of education, social service and empowerment. From 1992 to 2026, she has served the college in various capacities as a Lecturer, Controller of Examinations, Vice-Principal and Principal. She has held various positions such as member of the Grant in Aid Committee for NCLP schools, member of the UGC Autonomy Review Committee, member of the NAAC Peer Team Committee, member of the Governing Body and Academic Council of Andhra Loyola College, member of the District Pollution Control Board, Eluru, member of the MEPMA Monitoring Committee, member of the Academic Senate of Adikavi Nannaya University, member of the Nutrition Curriculum Decision-Making Council, and member of the Mission Shakti Committee.

The awards she has received for her efforts in various fields include the Seva Tapasvi Award, the District Collector's Award of Appreciation for three consecutive years, the District Level Award for services rendered to child labourers, the District Best NGO Award, and the management of the Akshaja Project in collaboration with the district authorities.