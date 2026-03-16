Stage set for smooth conduct of SSC public exams from today

Tirupati: All arrangements have been completed for the conduct of the Class 10 public examinations across Tirupati district.

The district administration is fully prepared to ensure smooth and transparent examinations beginning March 16.

District Educational Officer KVN Kumar said that the examinations will be held till April 1, 2026, every day from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm. A total of 31,334 students are expected to appear for the examinations across the district.

This includes 29,165 regular students, 1,178 supplementary candidates and 991 students from the AP Open School Society stream. Among the regular candidates, 14,027 are boys and 12,631 are girls. The highest number of candidates will appear from Tirupati division with 12,271 students, followed by Gudur division with 9,217 students and Puttur division with 7,309 students. Railway Koduru division accounts for 2,537 students.

Students from 655 schools will write the examinations at 165 centres set up under 62 examination zones. For smooth conduct, 179 chief superintendents, 179 departmental officers and 1,435 invigilators have been deployed. Special monitoring arrangements have also been made, including CCTV surveillance and additional staff at eight sensitive examination centres.

To maintain transparency, the district administration has constituted 10 flying squads and 30 sitting squads to monitor the examination process.

All examination centres have been declared no-cellphone zones, and photocopy and printing shops located near centres will remain temporarily closed during examination hours. Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the rules.

Students have been advised to reach their examination centres at least one hour before the commencement of the exam and strictly follow guidelines.

The government has also arranged special facilities for students, including free travel in APSRTC buses upon showing hall tickets. Students can scan the QR code printed on the hall ticket to access directions to their examination centre. A district-level control room has been set up to address grievances during the examination period. The DEO said the education department has taken all necessary measures to ensure a peaceful and hassle-free examination environment across the district.