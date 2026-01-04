State delivers historic relief to onion farmers: Minister Atchannaidu

Kurnool: Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu reaffirmed that farmers welfare is the top priority of the State government, which stands firmly behind distressed farmers. As proof of this commitment, the State has disbursed Rs 128.33 crore as compensation to 37,752 onion farmers in Kurnool and Kadapa districts affected by unseasonal rains. The amount - Rs 50,000 per hectare - was credited directly to their bank accounts. Of this, Rs 99.92 crore went to 31,352 farmers in Kurnool district alone.

Speaking at a compensation distribution event in Kodumur mandal on Saturday, Minister Atchannaidu praised Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for swiftly sanctioning nearly Rs 130 crore to honour promises made to onion growers. He described Andhra Pradesh as the ‘granary of the nation’ and highlighted agriculture and irrigation as the backbone of the State’s development, calling the 2014–19 NDA tenure a ‘golden era’ of record agricultural growth due to massive irrigation investments.

He noted that the current NDA government consistently supports farmers during price crashes or crop losses, citing interventions for chilli, cocoa, tobacco, and mango growers. For onion farmers, while the Centre offers Rs 17,500 per hectare for natural calamities, the State previously raised it to Rs 25,000 and has now doubled it to Rs 50,000 - an unprecedented and historic step.

Minister for Industries TG Bharath said that onion farmers’ plight was quickly escalated to the Chief Minister’s Office, leading to an immediate announcement of a Rs 1,200 per quintal support price. He recalled similar successful measures during 2014–19 and emphasised that the NDA government prioritises health, agriculture, and industries, predicting large-scale development, employment, and transformation in the farm sector under sustained governance.

District Collector Dr A Siri said the government continues to roll out comprehensive support through schemes such as PM Kisan, farm mechanisation, micro-irrigation and drone technology, ensuring long-term stability and growth for the farming community.