State Election Commissioner Inspects Polling Station at Ibrahimpatnam

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha visited the polling station set up at DAV Public School in Ibrahimpatnam of Kondapalli Municipality and reviewed the polling process on the ground.

During his visit, he enquired with election officials about the polling percentage recorded so far and reviewed the arrangements made at the polling station, facilities provided to voters and the overall conduct of the election process.

Speaking on the occasion, Punetha said polling was progressing peacefully across the State, with voters turning out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

He said he had visited several polling stations and observed that the polling process was proceeding smoothly without any untoward incidents or inconvenience to voters.

The State Election Commissioner said elaborate monitoring arrangements had been put in place to ensure the smooth conduct of elections. CCTV cameras had been installed at polling stations, while webcasting facilities were also being used to monitor the polling process continuously.

He further stated that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure that the elections were conducted in a free, fair, transparent and impartial manner.