State has turned into a drug capital, alleges YSRCP

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh turned into a ‘drug capital,’ while TDP has become ‘Telugu Drugs Party,’ criticised YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president KK Raju.

At a media conference held here on Monday, KK Raju came down heavily on Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar for his alleged involvement in a drug party at a farmhouse in Moinabad. “The TDP-led coalition government has turned into a drug-capital under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu,” he remarked.

Accompanied by YSRCP east constituency coordinator Molli Apparao, among others, KK Raju demanded immediate resignation of the Eluru MP and expulsion from the party. He said that the incident shocked the people of Andhra Pradesh. “However the ruling party is trying to protect the MP despite Mahesh testing positive for drug consumption,” he said.

Further, KK Raju stated that there is a free flow of ganja, heroin and cocaine in the state and alleged that a number of coalition leaders are involved in the network.

The YSRCP Visakhapatnam district president said that a mafia culture is in progress in Andhra Pradesh.

Recalling an earlier incident, Raju said how the TDP created ruckus when a container carrying dry yeast of 25,000-kg reached Visakhapatnam Port from Brazil, suspecting cocaine. “However, CBI officials confirmed that the container comprised dry yeast,” he recalled.

Despite the seriousness of the case, KK Raju questioned why the Eluru MP was granted station bail.

Accusing the government of double standards on curbing ganja in the state, Raju demanded a detailed probe into Eluru MP’s alleged involvement in the drug case. “If Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu respects constitutional values, he should ensure that Mahesh resigns from the MP post and launch an investigation with immediate effect.