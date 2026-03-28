State launches digital health portal for teens

Vijayawada: Ina first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Andhra Pradesh government has launched a dedicated digital health portal for adolescents aged 13–19 under the ‘Andhra Pradesh School Health and Wellness Programme’. Named ‘APSHWP’, the portal (apshwp.ap.gov.in) aims to promote awareness on health, hygiene, mental well-being, and safe lifestyle practices among students through an interactive online platform.

Announcing the initiative, health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said the portal leverages advanced technology to provide reliable, scientific information to students, helping them make informed choices and avoid misinformation often encountered through social media and other informal sources.

Developed as part of the state’s adolescent health programme, the portal features a digital learning management system with self-learning modules on 11 key topics. These include personal hygiene, mental health, nutrition, substance abuse prevention, gender equality, HIV awareness, road safety, and responsible use of the internet and social media. Short videos of under 15 minutes, available in Telugu and English, present real-life scenarios and peer-style discussions to make learning engaging and relatable.

To support implementation, the government is training selected teachers and lecturers in high schools and junior colleges as master trainers. Around 150 educators per district are undergoing training to guide students in using the platform effectively.

Health and family welfare commissioner Veerapandian said the portal ensures access to credible and verified information, addressing the growing issue of misinformation among youth.

So far, over 36,000 students have registered on the portal, with girls accounting for 75 per cent of users. The platform also offers quizzes, e-learning games, and online assessments, with merit certificates issued to those scoring above 80 per cent. Students can register using basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.