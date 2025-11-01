State-level revenue sports & cultural festival inaugurated

Anantapur: District Collector O Anand has called for the successful conduct of 7th State-level Revenue Sports and Cultural Festival, scheduled to be held in Anantapur on November 7, 8, and 9.

He participated in balloon-flying ceremony organised at Krishna Kalamanadir on Friday, marking the official commencement of the festival’s preparations. Speaking on the occasion, he said that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the event, which will take place at RDT Stadium in Anantapur city.

Collector Anand emphasised the annual State-level revenue sports and cultural festival provides an excellent platform for government employees from various districts to showcase their talents in both sports and cultural activities. He appealed to officials and organising committees to work in coordination to make the event a grand success. The Collector added that Friday’s balloon-flying program symbolised the readiness and enthusiasm of the district administration to host the event on a large scale.