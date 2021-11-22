  • Menu
State to extend financial help to kin of flood victims: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha

Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha interacting with villagers in Pulapothuru village on Sunday
Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government will extend all help to the kin of families, who lost their lives in recent floods in Pulapothuru village.

Kadapa: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha has said that the government will extend all help to the kin of families, who lost their lives in recent floods in Pulapothuru village.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with Rajampet MLA Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy, Joint Collector Saikanth Varma visited the Pulapothuru village on Sunday.

He said that the tragic incident in which 30 persons washed away was already brought to the notice of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during his tour in the district. He said that compensation announced to the deceased families and financial assistance to victims would be provided soon. He lauded Rajampet MLA M Mallikarjuna Reddy for extending Rs 10,000 financial help to the flood victims in the village.

Joint Collector Dhyana Chandra, party leaders A Anilkumar Reddy, T Venugopala Reddy and Umamaheswara Reddy were present.

