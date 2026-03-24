State to go fully paperless for medical reimbursements

Vijayawada: Under the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the state government is set to introduce major reforms in the medical reimbursement system for employees, aiming to make the entire process paperless and fully online.

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav has directed officials to implement an end-to-end digital system where submission, scrutiny, approval and payment of medical bills are carried out online. He emphasised that bills should be sent directly from hospitals to the Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust through a robust paperless mechanism.

A new software system is being developed by the AP Center for Financial Systems and Services to simplify and streamline the reimbursement process.

The software will be integrated with the Nidhi portal, which already contains comprehensive employee data.

Hospitals will be provided with login access to directly upload treatment details and bills, ensuring faster processing and transparency.

Currently, the reimbursement process involves multiple offline steps, causing delays and inconvenience, especially for pensioners. Under the new system, all stages—from hospital submission to administrative approvals and final payments—will be completed online, significantly reducing processing time and eliminating the need for employees to visit offices repeatedly.

The government has set a target to complete hospital registrations and related processes by April 30.

The reforms are expected to benefit over 5.55 lakh employees and 2.32 lakh pensioners, along with their dependent family members, totaling more than 24.33 lakh beneficiaries under the Employees Health Scheme (EHS).

During the 2024–25 financial year, medical reimbursement bills worth Rs 232 crore were sanctioned. The new system aims to further enhance efficiency, transparency, and ease of access, marking a significant step towards digital governance and employee welfare in the state.